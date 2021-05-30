Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) Receives $30.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley upped their price target on Victory Capital from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet raised Victory Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Bank of America raised Victory Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Victory Capital from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Victory Capital from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 31,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 1.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 35,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 5.5% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 125.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VCTR traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $30.02. The stock had a trading volume of 67,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,530. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.67 and a 200 day moving average of $24.89. Victory Capital has a twelve month low of $15.02 and a twelve month high of $30.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This is an increase from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.70%.

Victory Capital Company Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company worldwide. It offers investment management, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, and fund distribution services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

