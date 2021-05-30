Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.73 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) will post $2.73 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.01 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.65. Vertex Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of $2.61 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $11.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.13 to $12.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $12.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.97 to $15.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.60. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 43.06% and a return on equity of 29.61%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion.

VRTX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $220.00 to $252.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $257.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $208.63. 1,724,933 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,867,607. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $202.57 and a 52 week high of $306.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 4.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $220.49. The company has a market cap of $54.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.68.

In other news, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 3,884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.06, for a total transaction of $839,177.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,510,313.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.43, for a total value of $209,692.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,068 shares in the company, valued at $7,659,903.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,530 shares of company stock worth $1,409,910. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,941,761 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,876,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,210 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,521,210 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,186,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,784 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,508,809 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $968,908,000 after purchasing an additional 342,275 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,941,186 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $844,607,000 after purchasing an additional 54,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,749,354 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $886,122,000 after purchasing an additional 140,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

