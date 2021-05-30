Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) will report earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Verastem’s earnings. Verastem posted earnings per share of ($0.14) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 35.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Verastem will report full year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.22). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.11). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Verastem.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.01 million for the quarter. Verastem had a negative net margin of 53.00% and a negative return on equity of 38.76%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Verastem from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. BTIG Research raised shares of Verastem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verastem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Verastem in a report on Thursday, April 8th.

VSTM traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.87. 4,194,667 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,997,899. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 10.78 and a current ratio of 10.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $665.33 million, a PE ratio of -14.33 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.42. Verastem has a 1 year low of $1.08 and a 1 year high of $4.11.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VSTM. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Verastem in the 1st quarter worth about $319,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Verastem in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Verastem by 140.0% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 24,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in Verastem during the fourth quarter valued at about $505,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Verastem during the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. 57.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verastem Company Profile

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing medicines to enhance the life of cancer patients. Its product in development include VS-6766, a dual rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma (RAF)/mitogen-activated protein kinase (MEK) inhibitor that blocks MEK kinase activity and the ability of RAF to phosphorylate MEK.

