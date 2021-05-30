Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,077 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,793 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Veracyte were worth $3,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Veracyte in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Veracyte in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Veracyte by 337.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Veracyte by 174.8% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Veracyte in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Veracyte from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Veracyte from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of Veracyte from $84.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Truist reduced their target price on shares of Veracyte from $84.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Veracyte from $88.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Veracyte has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.67.

In related news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 52,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total value of $2,567,460.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,082 shares in the company, valued at $3,952,847.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Karin Eastham sold 4,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total transaction of $213,691.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VCYT stock opened at $39.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.50 and a beta of 0.73. Veracyte, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.69 and a 1-year high of $86.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.85.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 52.87% and a negative return on equity of 5.91%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test that informs next steps for patients with early-stage breast cancer, as well as provides cancer subtype classification information.

