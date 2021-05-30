Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Stake Cut by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,493 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd lifted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 224,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,390,000 after purchasing an additional 108,674 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $6,650,000. Finally, Curran Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $4,305,000.

VFH stock opened at $93.51 on Friday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $55.04 and a 1 year high of $94.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.84.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

