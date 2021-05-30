VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Sold by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management decreased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 66.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 68,623 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 118.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,808,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $605,436,000 after purchasing an additional 9,124,471 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $216,120,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 5,169,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $186,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,099 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,535,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $127,350,000 after acquiring an additional 826,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $107,552,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF alerts:

GDX opened at $39.42 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $30.64 and a one year high of $45.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.19.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.