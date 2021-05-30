Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $37.00 price objective on the apparel retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Urban Outfitters have outperformed the industry in the past three months. Markedly, it reported robust results for first-quarter fiscal 2022 wherein the top and the bottom line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate and also grew year over year. All the brands and segments prospered year over year and drove quarterly sales. Also, margins were impressive. We note that sturdy consumer demand at majority of the product categories with solid execution aided the retail segment comps. It also witnessed strength in the digital channel. Its FP Movement appears encouraging. Management expects the fiscal second quarter to show a steady sales improvement from the fiscal 2020 actuals. However, selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses shot up. Higher marketing and creative spend to fuel digital growth might increase SG&A going forward.”

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on URBN. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Urban Outfitters from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Urban Outfitters presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.14.

NASDAQ:URBN opened at $39.16 on Wednesday. Urban Outfitters has a fifty-two week low of $14.41 and a fifty-two week high of $41.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 3,919.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.35.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.38. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 0.87% and a net margin of 0.04%. The business had revenue of $927.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.41) EPS. Urban Outfitters’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 2,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $90,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward N. Antoian sold 19,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.08, for a total value of $717,127.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,334 shares in the company, valued at $791,064.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,656 shares of company stock worth $1,991,200 over the last three months. 27.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in URBN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the 4th quarter valued at $23,053,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the 4th quarter valued at $608,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the 1st quarter valued at $18,710,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,803,751 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $327,412,000 after purchasing an additional 482,169 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 275.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 556,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $14,253,000 after purchasing an additional 408,518 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Urban Outfitters (URBN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.