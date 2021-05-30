Universal Health Services, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:UHS)

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the health services provider on Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st.

Universal Health Services has decreased its dividend payment by 50.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Universal Health Services has a dividend payout ratio of 7.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Universal Health Services to earn $12.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.5%.

Shares of NYSE UHS opened at $159.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Universal Health Services has a 12 month low of $86.67 and a 12 month high of $162.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $150.54 and a 200-day moving average of $137.54. The company has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.21.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.17. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 8.61%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Universal Health Services will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UHS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on Universal Health Services from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Universal Health Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Universal Health Services from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Universal Health Services from $162.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.82.

In other news, Director Elliot J. Md Mba Sussman sold 2,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.88, for a total transaction of $403,067.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,184,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 2,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.43, for a total value of $368,551.69. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,445,262.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,818 shares of company stock valued at $2,109,518 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

