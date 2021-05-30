UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $4.40 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) will report $4.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for UnitedHealth Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $4.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.49. UnitedHealth Group posted earnings of $7.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 38.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 21st.

On average, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group will report full year earnings of $18.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.41 to $19.22. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $19.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.67 to $22.32. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover UnitedHealth Group.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $70.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 26.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.72 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $405.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $394.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $478.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.70.

In related news, EVP Patricia L. Lewis sold 3,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.99, for a total value of $1,169,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,214 shares in the company, valued at $3,593,367.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.32, for a total transaction of $1,413,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 153,953 shares in the company, valued at $54,394,673.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,801 shares of company stock worth $5,653,468. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UNH. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 95 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at $41,000. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:UNH traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $411.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,368,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,124,809. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. UnitedHealth Group has a 52-week low of $273.71 and a 52-week high of $425.98. The company has a market capitalization of $388.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $400.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $359.81.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

