UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.84 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) will post $1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for UniFirst’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.96 and the lowest is $1.68. UniFirst reported earnings of $1.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 64.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UniFirst will report full-year earnings of $7.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.55 to $7.74. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $8.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.77 to $8.39. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover UniFirst.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The textile maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.03. UniFirst had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The company had revenue of $449.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.47 million.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UNF. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $248.00 price target (up from $240.00) on shares of UniFirst in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Shares of UniFirst stock traded up $3.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $221.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,616. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.43. UniFirst has a one year low of $160.70 and a one year high of $258.86. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.14 and a beta of 1.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.03%.

In other UniFirst news, Director Michael Iandoli sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total transaction of $111,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,020. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven S. Sintros sold 982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.89, for a total transaction of $217,895.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,902,379.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,161 shares of company stock worth $478,661. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNF. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in UniFirst by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in UniFirst by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,435 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,825,000 after buying an additional 4,564 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of UniFirst by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,149 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of UniFirst in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of UniFirst by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,069 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,817,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 76.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UniFirst Company Profile

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

