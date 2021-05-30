Unicly Hashmasks Collection (UMASK) Price Up 11.7% Over Last Week

Unicly Hashmasks Collection (CURRENCY:UMASK) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 30th. One Unicly Hashmasks Collection coin can now be purchased for $0.0376 or 0.00000105 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Unicly Hashmasks Collection has a total market cap of $3.76 million and $354.00 worth of Unicly Hashmasks Collection was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Unicly Hashmasks Collection has traded up 11.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002788 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002461 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.81 or 0.00058003 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.66 or 0.00305602 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $67.57 or 0.00188296 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003889 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $305.49 or 0.00851317 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00032274 BTC.

Unicly Hashmasks Collection Coin Profile

Unicly Hashmasks Collection’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins.

Unicly Hashmasks Collection Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unicly Hashmasks Collection directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unicly Hashmasks Collection should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unicly Hashmasks Collection using one of the exchanges listed above.

