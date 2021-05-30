UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) Stock Holdings Lessened by Boston Partners

Boston Partners reduced its holdings in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 256,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,428 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in UMH Properties were worth $4,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UMH. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of UMH Properties by 197.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,559,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,962,000 after buying an additional 1,035,919 shares during the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP bought a new stake in UMH Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $151,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its position in UMH Properties by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 117,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in UMH Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in UMH Properties by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 78,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 14,261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Craig Koster sold 6,000 shares of UMH Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $127,500.00. Insiders bought a total of 158 shares of company stock worth $3,004 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of UMH Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Aegis began coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of UMH Properties from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

UMH Properties stock opened at $21.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $958.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.19 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.41. UMH Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.67 and a 52 week high of $22.57.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.19. UMH Properties had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 48.77%. Research analysts expect that UMH Properties, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.57%.

UMH Properties Profile

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

