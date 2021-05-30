Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target Raised to $375.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $365.00 to $375.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.58% from the company’s current price.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Argus upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $265.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $337.22.
Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $345.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $323.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $303.19. The company has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.71. Ulta Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $186.01 and a fifty-two week high of $351.72.
In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 4,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.74, for a total transaction of $1,482,574.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,694,998.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles Heilbronn sold 84,747 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.48, for a total transaction of $25,973,260.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,963 shares in the company, valued at $18,683,940.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 820,644 shares of company stock valued at $256,177,793 in the last ninety days. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.
About Ulta Beauty
Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.
