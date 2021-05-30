Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target Raised to $375.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $365.00 to $375.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.58% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Argus upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $265.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $337.22.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $345.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $323.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $303.19. The company has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.71. Ulta Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $186.01 and a fifty-two week high of $351.72.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $2.18. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.39) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 4,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.74, for a total transaction of $1,482,574.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,694,998.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles Heilbronn sold 84,747 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.48, for a total transaction of $25,973,260.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,963 shares in the company, valued at $18,683,940.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 820,644 shares of company stock valued at $256,177,793 in the last ninety days. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

