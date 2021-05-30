Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Hits New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after DA Davidson raised their price target on the stock from $361.00 to $376.00. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock. Ulta Beauty traded as high as $351.72 and last traded at $349.26, with a volume of 23272 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $328.36.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ULTA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $357.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $308.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.22.
In other news, Director Charles Heilbronn sold 15,397 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.79, for a total value of $5,154,761.63. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 4,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.74, for a total value of $1,482,574.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,694,998.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 820,644 shares of company stock valued at $256,177,793 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.
The firm has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $323.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $303.19.
Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $2.18. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 2.86%. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.39) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA)
Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.
Recommended Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock
Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.