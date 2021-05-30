Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Hits New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after DA Davidson raised their price target on the stock from $361.00 to $376.00. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock. Ulta Beauty traded as high as $351.72 and last traded at $349.26, with a volume of 23272 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $328.36.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ULTA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $357.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $308.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.22.

In other news, Director Charles Heilbronn sold 15,397 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.79, for a total value of $5,154,761.63. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 4,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.74, for a total value of $1,482,574.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,694,998.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 820,644 shares of company stock valued at $256,177,793 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,363,712 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $730,789,000 after acquiring an additional 322,320 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 960,717 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $296,242,000 after acquiring an additional 24,225 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 948,139 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $293,135,000 after acquiring an additional 141,047 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 276.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 807,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $231,766,000 after purchasing an additional 592,461 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 777,287 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $223,206,000 after purchasing an additional 186,481 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $323.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $303.19.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $2.18. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 2.86%. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.39) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

