UBS Group Analysts Give UniCredit (BIT:UCG) a €12.40 Price Target

UBS Group set a €12.40 ($14.59) price objective on UniCredit (BIT:UCG) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

UCG has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on shares of UniCredit and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays set a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective on shares of UniCredit and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €12.00 ($14.12) price objective on shares of UniCredit and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a €8.80 ($10.35) price objective on shares of UniCredit and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €10.60 ($12.47) price target on shares of UniCredit and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. UniCredit has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €10.77 ($12.67).

Get UniCredit alerts:

UniCredit has a 1-year low of €12.82 ($15.08) and a 1-year high of €18.38 ($21.62).

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

Featured Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for UniCredit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniCredit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.