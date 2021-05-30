Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Sold by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP decreased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 49.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,044 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 8,851 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 245.6% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 553 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $50.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.93. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $64.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.69 and a beta of 1.55.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $372,515.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 189,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,837,779.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on UBER shares. Argus boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.84.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

