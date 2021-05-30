Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) by 48.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,235 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Twist Bioscience were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWST. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Twist Bioscience by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Twist Bioscience during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in Twist Bioscience by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Twist Bioscience during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Twist Bioscience by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Twist Bioscience alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on TWST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Twist Bioscience from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Twist Bioscience in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.50.

TWST stock opened at $107.31 on Friday. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 52-week low of $35.25 and a 52-week high of $214.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $118.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.67. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of -39.60 and a beta of 0.69.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.02). Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 109.15% and a negative return on equity of 25.47%. The firm had revenue of $31.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.85) earnings per share. Twist Bioscience’s revenue was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider William Banyai sold 20,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.06, for a total value of $1,947,616.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 400,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,430,147.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.72, for a total value of $279,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,295,084.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,925 shares of company stock valued at $12,960,862 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST).

Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.