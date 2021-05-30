Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

A number of analysts have commented on TUP shares. Citigroup raised Tupperware Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet raised Tupperware Brands from an “e+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Tupperware Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Tupperware Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

In related news, CEO Calero Miguel Angel Fernandez acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.95 per share, with a total value of $499,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,116,023.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Cassandra Harris acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.15 per share, with a total value of $48,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 83,249 shares in the company, valued at $2,010,463.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 58,372 shares of company stock valued at $1,471,080. Insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 2,006.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Tupperware Brands stock opened at $25.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 2.88. Tupperware Brands has a 1-year low of $3.18 and a 1-year high of $38.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.48.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $460.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.05 million. Tupperware Brands had a negative return on equity of 70.84% and a net margin of 9.06%. The company’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tupperware Brands will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company worldwide. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

