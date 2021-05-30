TUI’s (TUIFY) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their hold rating on shares of TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TUIFY. Stifel Nicolaus cut TUI from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. UBS Group reissued a sell rating on shares of TUI in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TUI from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Commerzbank lowered TUI from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, HSBC downgraded TUI from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Sell and an average price target of $3.00.

TUI stock opened at $3.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.93. TUI has a 52-week low of $1.65 and a 52-week high of $5.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.93, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.40.

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners. The company operates a fleet of 1,600 travel agencies and online portals; 5 airlines with approximately 150 aircrafts; and 17 cruise liners, as well as approximately 400 hotels.

