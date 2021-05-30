Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $21 million-$25 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $25.50 million.

Shares of Tufin Software Technologies stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $9.09. 221,930 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,966. Tufin Software Technologies has a twelve month low of $6.34 and a twelve month high of $20.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.95 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.56.

Get Tufin Software Technologies alerts:

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.07. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative return on equity of 40.43% and a negative net margin of 29.67%. The firm had revenue of $21.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Tufin Software Technologies will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TUFN shares. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Tufin Software Technologies in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set a hold rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Cowen began coverage on Tufin Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday. They issued a market perform rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a market perform rating on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tufin Software Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on Tufin Software Technologies from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Tufin Software Technologies presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.88.

About Tufin Software Technologies

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based solutions primarily in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, Germany, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides SecureTrack, which enables security administrators to define and manage a centralized security policy, minimize the attack surface, and ensure continuous compliance across the network; SecureChange that is used to assess, provision, and verify security configuration changes across physical networks and cloud platforms, while maintaining security and compliance; and SecureApp, which is used to define, manage, and monitor network connectivity for their applications.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Tufin Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tufin Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.