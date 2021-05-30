Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.67.

TUFN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Tufin Software Technologies from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Tufin Software Technologies from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tufin Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TUFN. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in Tufin Software Technologies by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 411,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,860 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Tufin Software Technologies by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 37,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its stake in Tufin Software Technologies by 104.1% in the 4th quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 98,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 50,358 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Tufin Software Technologies by 122.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 439,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,486,000 after purchasing an additional 241,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC lifted its stake in Tufin Software Technologies by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 1,850,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,088,000 after purchasing an additional 227,117 shares in the last quarter.

TUFN stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.09. The stock had a trading volume of 221,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,966. Tufin Software Technologies has a one year low of $6.34 and a one year high of $20.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.56. The company has a market capitalization of $294.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.95 and a beta of 1.56.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.07. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative net margin of 29.67% and a negative return on equity of 40.43%. The business had revenue of $21.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tufin Software Technologies will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based solutions primarily in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, Germany, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides SecureTrack, which enables security administrators to define and manage a centralized security policy, minimize the attack surface, and ensure continuous compliance across the network; SecureChange that is used to assess, provision, and verify security configuration changes across physical networks and cloud platforms, while maintaining security and compliance; and SecureApp, which is used to define, manage, and monitor network connectivity for their applications.

