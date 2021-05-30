TRON Trading Up 23.5% Over Last Week (TRX)

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 30th. One TRON coin can now be bought for $0.0725 or 0.00000202 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, TRON has traded up 23.5% against the U.S. dollar. TRON has a total market capitalization of $5.20 billion and $1.33 billion worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001170 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 58% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002571 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000513 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001881 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 29.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About TRON

TRON (TRX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 28th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 100,850,743,812 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,657,369 coins. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@Tronfoundation. TRON’s official website is tron.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “TRON is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It allows the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them on a global scale within a decentralized ecosystem. TRON has finished its native token (TRX) migration to the mainnet. In addition, users can access the platform digital wallet, the TRON Wallet where it is possible to store and manage their digital assets, with support for desktop and mobile devices. Since July 24th, 2018, TRON acquired BitTorrent Inc. which is an Internet technology company based in San Francisco. It designs distributed technologies that scale efficiently, keep intelligence at the edge, and keep creators and consumers in control of their content and data. The TRX token is a cryptographic currency developed by TRON. Formerly an ERC-20 token, the TRX has now finished its migration to the TRON mainnet. This token is the medium for the users to exchange value between them when using the platform services. Whitepaper “

TRON Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

