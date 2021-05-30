TotemFi Hits Market Capitalization of $1.37 Million (TOTM)

TotemFi (CURRENCY:TOTM) traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 30th. TotemFi has a total market capitalization of $1.37 million and $330,674.00 worth of TotemFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TotemFi has traded 45% higher against the U.S. dollar. One TotemFi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.51 or 0.00001422 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002788 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002479 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00058338 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $112.04 or 0.00312285 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.48 or 0.00190875 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003900 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $301.48 or 0.00840316 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TotemFi Coin Profile

TotemFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,686,183 coins. TotemFi’s official Twitter account is @TotemFi

Buying and Selling TotemFi

