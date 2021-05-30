Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH) Director Scott Medhurst Sells 958 Shares

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH) Director Scott Medhurst sold 958 shares of Toromont Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$105.30, for a total value of C$100,877.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 217,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$22,910,226.30.

Shares of TIH opened at C$109.76 on Friday. Toromont Industries Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$64.48 and a 52-week high of C$110.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$101.02 and its 200-day moving average is C$93.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.62, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market cap of C$8.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.11.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.52 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$806.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$748.40 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Toromont Industries Ltd. will post 4.4164129 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Toromont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Toromont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.53%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Toromont Industries from C$115.00 to C$118.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Toromont Industries from C$96.00 to C$99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised Toromont Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$105.00 to C$114.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$98.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$100.00 to C$106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$108.67.

About Toromont Industries

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

