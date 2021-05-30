ThreeFold (TFT) Price Tops $0.0988

ThreeFold (CURRENCY:TFT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 30th. ThreeFold has a total market cap of $8.02 million and $40,782.00 worth of ThreeFold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ThreeFold coin can currently be bought for about $0.0988 or 0.00000275 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ThreeFold has traded up 8.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ThreeFold alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002788 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002479 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00058338 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $112.04 or 0.00312285 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.48 or 0.00190875 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003900 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $301.48 or 0.00840316 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About ThreeFold

ThreeFold’s genesis date was October 30th, 2020. ThreeFold’s total supply is 476,220,974 coins and its circulating supply is 81,181,457 coins. The official website for ThreeFold is threefold.io . ThreeFold’s official Twitter account is @threefold_io

According to CryptoCompare, “The famous Token is an NFT with a real use case. There will be just one digital picture of the famous person. Defi is the future of finance giving us the possibility to give digital value to people and participate in the success of famous people. Users can redeem these cards for picture rights representing the famous person. Famous actors, singers, Influencers… Sell these NFTs to their fanbase or keep them. The more attention the famous person gets the more valuable the users' NFT. “

Buying and Selling ThreeFold

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThreeFold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ThreeFold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ThreeFold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ThreeFold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ThreeFold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.