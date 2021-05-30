The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s (TD) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at CIBC

CIBC reiterated their outperform rating on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$97.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Fundamental Research upped their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$78.36 to C$92.24 and gave the stock a top pick rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. CSFB upped their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$77.00 to C$84.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$75.00 to C$82.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$82.00 to C$87.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$88.48.

Shares of TD stock opened at C$87.07 on Thursday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of C$57.44 and a 1 year high of C$89.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$85.20 and a 200-day moving average price of C$77.48. The company has a market cap of C$158.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.50 by C$0.33. The business had revenue of C$10.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$9.67 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.1600002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.94%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

