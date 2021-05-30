The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Short Interest Down 50.6% in May

The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a decrease of 50.6% from the April 29th total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

SGPYY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of The Sage Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of The Sage Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of The Sage Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Sage Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

Shares of SGPYY stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.27. 18,915 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,628. The firm has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.85 and a beta of 0.92. The Sage Group has a fifty-two week low of $30.44 and a fifty-two week high of $41.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.17.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.9659 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. The Sage Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.56%.

About The Sage Group

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud financial management platform; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a payroll and HR software; and CakeHR, a HR management solution that enables small businesses to manage workforces with tools comprises reporting, organization chart, pay slip, and absence request.

