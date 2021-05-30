The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 10,497 Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,497 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Discovery were worth $3,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discovery during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,274,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Discovery by 6.8% during the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 153,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,690,000 after buying an additional 9,808 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Discovery by 37.3% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 36,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after buying an additional 9,915 shares during the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Discovery in the first quarter worth approximately $1,297,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Discovery by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 18,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Discovery alerts:

In other Discovery news, CEO Jean-Briac Perrette sold 199,017 shares of Discovery stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.11, for a total value of $15,147,183.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,546,872.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Leavy sold 66,864 shares of Discovery stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total transaction of $3,697,579.20. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 658,962 shares of company stock worth $40,872,607. 5.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DISCA stock opened at $32.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.37. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $19.07 and a one year high of $78.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Discovery had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Discovery, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DISCA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, May 17th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Discovery from $41.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Discovery from $23.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Discovery presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.20.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.