The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,849 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in The Boston Beer were worth $3,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Boston Beer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Boston Beer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Boston Beer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in The Boston Beer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in The Boston Beer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jean Michel Valette sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,189.09, for a total value of $4,756,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,863,625. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,068.48, for a total transaction of $2,671,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,089 shares of company stock valued at $22,353,309. 24.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on SAM. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of The Boston Beer in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,340.00 target price for the company. Citigroup cut shares of The Boston Beer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1,395.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,080.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $780.00 to $1,240.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,378.00 to $1,538.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,245.13.

SAM opened at $1,058.16 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,173.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,058.65. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $498.29 and a 1 year high of $1,349.98. The stock has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.86 and a beta of 0.77.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $2.65. The firm had revenue of $545.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.14 million. The Boston Beer had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The business’s revenue was up 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 22.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

