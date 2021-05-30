The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,724 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $2,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 21,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 121.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 117,068 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,492,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,336 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 11,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. 87.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACGL opened at $39.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.46. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $26.22 and a 1 year high of $41.28. The stock has a market cap of $16.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.86.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ACGL. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $41.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arch Capital Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.43.

In other Arch Capital Group news, CFO Francois Morin sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total transaction of $602,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,304 shares in the company, valued at $7,279,355.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 29,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.52, for a total transaction of $1,207,090.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 371,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,033,325.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 80,646 shares of company stock valued at $3,252,430. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile, and inland marine products.

