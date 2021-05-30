The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Raises Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,741 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $3,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank raised its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,171 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,442,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 97.7% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 26,355 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,309,000 after purchasing an additional 13,021 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 115.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 45,527 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,829,000 after purchasing an additional 24,425 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 592,124 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $166,849,000 after purchasing an additional 27,808 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Silji Abraham sold 2,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $727,285.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,077 shares in the company, valued at $2,035,795. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WST stock opened at $347.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $323.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $293.57. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $197.72 and a 12-month high of $349.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.28, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.63. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 25.08%. The firm had revenue of $670.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.77 million. Equities analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs and produces containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies; and films, coatings, washing, and vision inspection and sterilization processes and services to enhance the quality of packaging components.

