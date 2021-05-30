The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $1.75 Million Holdings in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,753 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.05% of Onto Innovation worth $1,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONTO. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Onto Innovation in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,308,000. Robecosam AG acquired a new position in Onto Innovation in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,677,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Onto Innovation by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,533,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $358,238,000 after buying an additional 244,215 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Onto Innovation in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,603,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 701,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,360,000 after purchasing an additional 166,795 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Onto Innovation news, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 32,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total value of $2,321,245.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 224,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,938,833.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven R. Roth sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 77,689 shares of company stock valued at $5,336,846. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ONTO opened at $71.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.81 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.28. Onto Innovation Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.08 and a fifty-two week high of $72.80.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $169.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.05 million. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 8.96%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Onto Innovation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.20.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, or factory-wide suites.

