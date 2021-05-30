The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, a growth of 53.8% from the April 29th total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The LGL Group stock. S. Muoio & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) by 100.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,577 shares during the quarter. S. Muoio & CO. LLC owned about 1.24% of The LGL Group worth $818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 21.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LGL traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,083. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.05. The company has a market capitalization of $58.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.69 and a beta of 0.97. The LGL Group has a one year low of $7.82 and a one year high of $14.50.

The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $6.54 million during the quarter. The LGL Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 2.33%.

The LGL Group Company Profile

The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of frequency and spectrum control products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronic Components and Electronic Instruments. The Electronic Components segment offers clock oscillators, VCXO, TCXO OCXO, and DOCXO devices; and radio frequency, microwave and millimeter wave filters, diplexers, and solid-state power amplifiers.

