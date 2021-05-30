The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) Stake Lessened by Donald Smith & CO. Inc.

Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lowered its holdings in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 482,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,392 shares during the period. The Howard Hughes makes up 1.8% of Donald Smith & CO. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. owned about 0.87% of The Howard Hughes worth $45,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HHC. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Howard Hughes by 126.4% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,855,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,036 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Howard Hughes during the fourth quarter worth $43,367,000. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of The Howard Hughes during the fourth quarter worth $17,453,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of The Howard Hughes by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 526,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,745,000 after acquiring an additional 198,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of The Howard Hughes by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 628,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,609,000 after acquiring an additional 152,547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

Get The Howard Hughes alerts:

In other news, Director Allen J. Model bought 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $97.17 per share, with a total value of $417,831.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,637 shares in the company, valued at $2,005,297.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 25.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HHC shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on The Howard Hughes from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. BWS Financial raised their price target on The Howard Hughes from $80.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Howard Hughes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.75.

Shares of NYSE:HHC opened at $105.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 182.47 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $105.16 and its 200-day moving average is $91.21. The Howard Hughes Co. has a 52-week low of $46.70 and a 52-week high of $113.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.63). The Howard Hughes had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 2.12%. The business had revenue of $190.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.88) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Howard Hughes Co. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

About The Howard Hughes

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. As of December 31, 2020, the Operating Assets segment owned 15 retail, 33 office, 12 multi-family, 3 hospitality, and 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located in The Woodlands, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

Recommended Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC).

Receive News & Ratings for The Howard Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Howard Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.