The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) a €200.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €200.00 ($235.29) target price on Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

RI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €170.00 ($200.00) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €205.00 ($241.18) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €153.00 ($180.00) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €183.00 ($215.29) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €182.33 ($214.51).

RI opened at €181.20 ($213.18) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €173.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €162.36. Pernod Ricard has a 52 week low of €107.25 ($126.18) and a 52 week high of €136.25 ($160.29).

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

