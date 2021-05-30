The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,192 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in The Boston Beer were worth $1,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its position in The Boston Beer by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Boston Beer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $229,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 3,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,164,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 70.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 1,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,190.61, for a total value of $1,296,574.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,068.48, for a total transaction of $2,671,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,089 shares of company stock valued at $22,353,309. 24.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SAM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on The Boston Beer from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group upped their target price on The Boston Beer from $1,080.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Boston Beer from $1,400.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on The Boston Beer from $1,378.00 to $1,538.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on The Boston Beer from $1,150.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,245.13.

Shares of SAM opened at $1,058.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.86 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,173.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,058.65. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $498.29 and a 12 month high of $1,349.98.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $2.65. The firm had revenue of $545.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.14 million. The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 12.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 22.33 EPS for the current year.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

