Terracoin (TRC) Price Down 4.6% Over Last 7 Days

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded down 7.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. Terracoin has a market cap of $639,108.98 and approximately $1,100.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Terracoin has traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar. One Terracoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0279 or 0.00000081 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Terracoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,313.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $641.90 or 0.01870674 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.50 or 0.00473563 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.04 or 0.00049656 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001480 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00004675 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0854 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 60% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Terracoin Coin Profile

Terracoin (CRYPTO:TRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Terracoin’s official message board is medium.com/@clockuniverse . Terracoin’s official website is www.terracoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Terracoin (abbreviated TRC) is a peer to peer decentralized currency based on Bitcoin. Terracoin was launched on the 26th of October 2012 and is an SHA-256 coin with a hard cap of 42 million coins. The block time is 2 minutes and the block reward is initially set to 20 TRC. The block reward halves every four years and difficulty retargets every thirty blocks or every hour. There was no premine. It is similar to Bitcoin, but with faster transactions, and improved security by having merged mining and Dark Gravity Wave difficulty recalculation. The Terracoin Foundation was formed to provide stable development, improved security and better community involvement for Terracoin. The TRC Dev Team is currently implementing DASH’s decentralized governance, masternodes, and instant sent. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Terracoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terracoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terracoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Terracoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terracoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.