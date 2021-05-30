Terracoin (TRC) Achieves Market Cap of $673,926.29

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 30th. One Terracoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0294 or 0.00000082 BTC on exchanges. Terracoin has a total market cap of $673,926.29 and $255.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Terracoin has traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35,877.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $667.99 or 0.01861869 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $168.09 or 0.00468522 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.68 or 0.00057643 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001472 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00004676 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0877 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 97.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Terracoin

Terracoin (TRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. The official message board for Terracoin is medium.com/@clockuniverse . Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Terracoin is www.terracoin.io . The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Terracoin (abbreviated TRC) is a peer to peer decentralized currency based on Bitcoin. Terracoin was launched on the 26th of October 2012 and is an SHA-256 coin with a hard cap of 42 million coins. The block time is 2 minutes and the block reward is initially set to 20 TRC. The block reward halves every four years and difficulty retargets every thirty blocks or every hour. There was no premine. It is similar to Bitcoin, but with faster transactions, and improved security by having merged mining and Dark Gravity Wave difficulty recalculation. The Terracoin Foundation was formed to provide stable development, improved security and better community involvement for Terracoin. The TRC Dev Team is currently implementing DASH’s decentralized governance, masternodes, and instant sent. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Terracoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terracoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terracoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

