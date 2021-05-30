Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.500-2.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.41 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.49 billion.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a hold rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital cut shares of Tempur Sealy International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.73.

Shares of NYSE:TPX traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,450,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,110,314. Tempur Sealy International has a 12 month low of $15.30 and a 12 month high of $41.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.65. The company has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.04.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 123.25% and a net margin of 10.76%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is 14.66%.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, EVP Scott Vollet sold 96,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.30, for a total transaction of $3,617,801.60. Also, EVP Steven H. Rusing sold 73,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $2,905,913.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,682,603.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 186,672 shares of company stock valued at $7,164,624 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

