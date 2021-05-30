Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.500-2.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.41 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.49 billion.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TPX. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Tempur Sealy International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a hold rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tempur Sealy International currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.73.

NYSE:TPX traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.50. 1,450,490 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,110,314. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. Tempur Sealy International has a 1 year low of $15.30 and a 1 year high of $41.03. The company has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.65.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 123.25%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.66%.

In other news, EVP Scott Vollet sold 96,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.30, for a total value of $3,617,801.60. Also, EVP Steven H. Rusing sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total transaction of $63,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,943,996.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 186,672 shares of company stock worth $7,164,624 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

