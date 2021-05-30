Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) Shares Gap Down to $33.01

Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $33.01, but opened at $32.01. Telos shares last traded at $33.33, with a volume of 450 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have weighed in on TLS. Northland Securities upped their price target on Telos from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Telos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Telos from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Telos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.88.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 822.00.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $44.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.65 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Telos Co. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jefferson V. Wright sold 102,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $3,375,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 265,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,770,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP David S. Easley sold 170,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $5,636,994.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 66,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,183,808. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,046,628 shares of company stock valued at $100,538,724 over the last ninety days. 21.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TLS. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Telos in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,484,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Telos during the 4th quarter worth $42,853,000. Anomaly Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Telos during the first quarter valued at $40,270,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Telos by 276.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,088,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,268,000 after acquiring an additional 799,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Telos in the fourth quarter worth about $17,731,000. 33.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Telos (NASDAQ:TLS)

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

