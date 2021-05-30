TEAM (TokenStars) Trading Up 81.4% Over Last Week (TEAM)

TEAM (TokenStars) (CURRENCY:TEAM) traded 42.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 30th. One TEAM (TokenStars) coin can currently be bought for about $0.0093 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, TEAM (TokenStars) has traded up 81.4% against the U.S. dollar. TEAM (TokenStars) has a market cap of $115,480.65 and $194.00 worth of TEAM (TokenStars) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00010129 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003754 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00015594 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 41.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $244.43 or 0.00691988 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000019 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) Profile

TEAM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 11th, 2016. TEAM (TokenStars)’s total supply is 17,818,682 coins and its circulating supply is 12,429,563 coins. The official website for TEAM (TokenStars) is tokenstars.com . TEAM (TokenStars)’s official Twitter account is @teamupcoin . TEAM (TokenStars)’s official message board is medium.com/@tokenstars

According to CryptoCompare, “TeamUP is a PoS cryptocurrency. It was launched as a way to protect less technical and experienced users from investing in dead or scam coins. TeamUP uses the ICO funds gathered for trading and the proceeds are then distributed through higher and higher buy walls to keep the coin market value growing. “

Buying and Selling TEAM (TokenStars)

