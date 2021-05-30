T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $24 million-$26 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $25.08 million.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink restated a buy rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of T2 Biosystems in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on shares of T2 Biosystems from $2.40 to $1.65 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of T2 Biosystems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2.83.

Shares of TTOO traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.39. The company had a trading volume of 11,523,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,606,914. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18. The company has a market capitalization of $208.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 0.25. T2 Biosystems has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $3.79.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). T2 Biosystems had a negative net margin of 188.59% and a negative return on equity of 796.57%. Sell-side analysts forecast that T2 Biosystems will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in T2 Biosystems stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) by 145.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,988 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,984 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.11% of T2 Biosystems worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 17.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About T2 Biosystems

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. It provides T2 Magnetic Resonance technology that enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine.

