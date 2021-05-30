SynLev (SYN) Trading 72.3% Higher Over Last Week

SynLev (CURRENCY:SYN) traded 13.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 30th. SynLev has a total market cap of $123,712.72 and approximately $100,063.00 worth of SynLev was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SynLev has traded 72.3% higher against the US dollar. One SynLev coin can currently be bought for about $0.0101 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.96 or 0.00076332 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00005042 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002830 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00017915 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002832 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $316.69 or 0.00896553 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,174.74 or 0.08987709 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.13 or 0.00088119 BTC.

About SynLev

SYN is a coin. SynLev’s total supply is 83,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,247,020 coins. The official message board for SynLev is medium.com/@synlev . SynLev’s official Twitter account is @SynLevdefi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SynLev is www.synlev.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SynLev is a group of synthetic leveraged asset pairs built and tokenized on Ethereum, price fed data from Chainlink oracles. The goal of SynLev is to provide decentralized, trustless, and non-KYC gated leveraged assets that behave similarly to traditional leveraged ETF’s (e.g. 3X BULL ETH/USD token). Traditionally leverage is achieved through debt or fund re-balancing. SynLev assets do not require fund re-balancing or any form of debt. SynLev assets are deployed in pairs and are collateralized by both the ETH required to mint the tokens, the performance of the opposing asset, and liquidity providers. This system enables unique benefits. Foremost there is no need for an individual counterparty, the effective counterparty for a BEAR token is the entire equity of a BULL token and liquidity providers, greatly reducing counterparty risk. Token pairs are isolated, dramatic price movement cannot affect liquidity of the entire system. Assets do not rely on pooled shared collateral, there is no limit to the number of assets that can be minted. Assets always retain 100% liquidity. “

Buying and Selling SynLev

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SynLev directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SynLev should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SynLev using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

