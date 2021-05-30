Swiss National Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Swiss National Bank raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 1.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 113,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $32,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,369,613 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,341,649,000 after buying an additional 20,073 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 810,907 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $202,613,000 after buying an additional 67,238 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,525,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 476,733 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $119,117,000 after buying an additional 54,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 429,343 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $107,276,000 after buying an additional 60,774 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRL stock opened at $337.99 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $326.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $280.63. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.76 and a 1-year high of $349.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a PE ratio of 45.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $824.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.52 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 12.33%. Charles River Laboratories International’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, CEO James C. Foster sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.17, for a total value of $2,573,775.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,870,768.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George Massaro sold 371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.06, for a total value of $118,742.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,823,061.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,702 shares of company stock worth $12,401,747 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $324.00 to $369.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $342.00 to $352.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $338.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Charles River Laboratories International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.80.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

