Swiss National Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 1.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,107,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $40,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 55.6% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:IRM opened at $43.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a PE ratio of 38.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.86. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12 month low of $24.36 and a 12 month high of $43.87.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 48.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.618 dividend. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 80.46%.

In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total transaction of $26,218.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,819,665.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ernest W. Cloutier sold 24,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.81, for a total value of $1,093,716.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,383,716.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 140,158 shares of company stock valued at $5,754,601. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IRM. TheStreet upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

