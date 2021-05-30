Swiss National Bank Increases Stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 317,335 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.23% of Quanta Services worth $27,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

PWR stock opened at $95.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.36 and a 12 month high of $101.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.33.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. Quanta Services had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Quanta Services’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.23%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PWR. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Quanta Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.89.

In other news, insider Paul Craig Gregory sold 12,597 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total value of $1,075,153.95. Also, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 738 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total transaction of $63,881.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,021,581.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 167,384 shares of company stock valued at $14,010,724. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Featured Story: Basic Economics

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.