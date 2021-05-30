Swiss National Bank Has $29.59 Million Holdings in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 318,886 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $29,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ALV. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in Autoliv by 73.7% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 59,767 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,356,000 after acquiring an additional 25,360 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Autoliv in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Autoliv in the fourth quarter valued at about $237,000. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in Autoliv in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,849,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Autoliv by 848.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 317,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,223,000 after acquiring an additional 283,861 shares during the period. 37.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ALV shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Autoliv from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Autoliv in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on Autoliv from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Autoliv from $117.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Nordea Equity Research lowered Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Autoliv currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

In related news, insider Fredrik Westin sold 1,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total transaction of $98,737.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,475.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Jan Carlson sold 18,726 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.67, for a total value of $1,941,324.42. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 84,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,807,906.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv stock opened at $106.03 on Friday. Autoliv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.60 and a 12 month high of $107.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $100.42 and its 200-day moving average is $94.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.65 and a beta of 1.88.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.40. Autoliv had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 3.43%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Autoliv, Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

