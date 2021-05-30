Swiss National Bank Grows Stock Position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 438,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.39% of Robert Half International worth $34,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Robert Half International during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Robert Half International by 723.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 659 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

Shares of NYSE RHI opened at $88.79 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.77. Robert Half International Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.29 and a 52-week high of $91.28. The firm has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.59.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.18. Robert Half International had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 27.51%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.30%.

Several research firms recently commented on RHI. Bank of America upgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.63.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

Featured Story: Candlestick

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.