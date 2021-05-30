Swiss National Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,664 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.39% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $32,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 183 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 197 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 1,939 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.96, for a total transaction of $350,881.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,077,073.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mitchell B. Waldman sold 467 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total transaction of $83,873.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 54,506 shares in the company, valued at $9,789,277.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HII has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $193.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.63.

NYSE HII opened at $216.21 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $211.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.01. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.44 and a 12 month high of $223.79.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is presently 45.60%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.